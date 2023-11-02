Donald Trump returns to NH on Nov. 11 for campaign speech

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to New Hampshire later this month for a campaign speech, marking his seventh visit to the state this year.

He is scheduled to speak at Stevens High School in Claremont at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 11.

The 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner was last in New Hampshire on Oct. 23, when he filed to run in the state's first-in-the-nation primary and then gave a speech that afternoon in Derry. He also held campaign events on Oct. 9 in Wolfeboro and in August in WIndham. He also made three prior visits to the Granite State this year.

Former President Donald Trump remains at the top of all the GOP polls for the White House, but the race for the party's nomination remains crowded.

Trump won both the 2016 and 2020 Republican primaries in New Hampshire but lost the state in both general elections.

The most recent polls have shown Trump holding onto a substantial lead among New Hampshire voters, with Nikki Haley and Vivek Ramaswamy most often finishing second.