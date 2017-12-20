Bundle Up New England Clothing Drive

Holiday shopping is underway, so while you're out buying new coats, hats, scarves and mittens for your family and friends, we want you to think about donating your old ones.

NBC10 Boston, NECN and Telemundo Boston want you to help us "Bundle Up New England" in time for the winter months by donating your gently worn clothing.

All you have to do is look for the Big Brother Big Sister Foundation clothing bin at participating drop-off locations, or click here to schedule a pickup right from your own front door.

The campaign starts on Black Friday, Nov. 29, and runs until New Year's Eve, with donation results presented live during coverage of First Night Boston 2020.

A full list of drop-off locations will be released at a later date.