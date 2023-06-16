Local

Donna Summer Disco Party returning to Boston Friday night

DJ Vince 1 will play the Boston-born disco legend's music as guests dance and roller skate in City Hall Plaza

By William Reed

This July 18, 2014, file photo shows hundreds of skaters doing their thing to disco music during the Donna Summer Roller Disco Tribute at City Hall Plaza.
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images, File

It's not truly summer in Boston until the music of Donna Summer fills the air.

On Friday evening, the city will hold the Donna Summer Disco Party for the ninth year, letting visitors to City Hall Plaza dance and roller skate to the icon's greatest hits. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The Boston-born disco legend will be honored for her contributions to music in an event hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment.

The event will feature DJ Vince 1 of PhatKat Productions and will run from 5 to 9 p.m.

