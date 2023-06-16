Donna Summer Disco Party returning to Boston Friday night

It's not truly summer in Boston until the music of Donna Summer fills the air.

On Friday evening, the city will hold the Donna Summer Disco Party for the ninth year, letting visitors to City Hall Plaza dance and roller skate to the icon's greatest hits. The celebration is free and open to the public.

The Boston-born disco legend will be honored for her contributions to music in an event hosted by Mayor Michelle Wu and the city's Office of Tourism, Sports, and Entertainment.

The event will feature DJ Vince 1 of PhatKat Productions and will run from 5 to 9 p.m.