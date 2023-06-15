Zo Greek to open in Boston's Seaport District

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

A pair of Greek restaurants will be joined by a third location and this one will be by the Boston waterfront.

According to a source, Zo Greek is planning to open in the city's Seaport District, moving into the ground floor lobby space of the Seaport East development at Commonwealth Pier (by Congress Street and Seaport Lane). The Pembroke site mentions that the new location, which will join others in downtown Boston and Somerville's Assembly Row, will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and it will have the same offerings as the Somerville location, including beer, wine, and cocktails.

If all goes as planned, the new location of Zo Greek will open this fall.

The website for Zo Greek can be found at http://www.zoboston.com/

