Don't fall for a utility imposter scam, Eversource warns

Eversource is issuing a reminder about utility imposter scams as we move into the busy holiday season.

These scams can take different forms - sometimes it will be a threatening phone call warning that your power will be shut off. Other times it may be a fake website. Or sometimes imposters may come to the door pretending to represent the utility company.

Eversource also warns that scammers may go door-to-door offering to lower energy costs if customers switch their energy provider. For more information about energy supplies in the state, visit the Office of the Attorney General's website.

“These schemers have perfected their tactics. They apply enough pressure to make the customer feel they don’t have time to check if the person is legitimate, and they pay,” said Founder of Utilities United Against Scams and Eversource Senior Vice President for Customer Operations and Digital Strategy Jared Lawrence. “We remind customers, don’t be afraid to hang up or shut the door on someone if you suspect they’re attempting to scam you."

Company officials remind customers to be on alert for these potential scams and to keep the following in mind:

Eversource representatives will require payment using prepaid debit cards like Green Dot MoneyPak, Vanilla, or Reloadit, or cryptocurrency like Bitcoin.

Customers should never provide personal, financial or account information to an unsolicited person. If you are unsure if a call is legitimate, you can hang up and call Eversource at 800-592-2000 in eastern Massachusetts and 877-659-6326 in western Massachusetts to check your account

Field workers carry identification and wear company branded clothing, and drive company vehicles

Customers that are being disconnected due to nonpayment will receive written notice ahead of time with information on how to avoid the shutoff

Representatives will never ask to meet in a department or grocery store for payment

For more information about how to protect yourself against scammers, click here.