Don't leave your pets in a hot car, Dedham police warn after rescue

Police in Dedham, Massachusetts, are reminding pet owners of the dangers of a hot car after two dogs were rescued from a vehicle last week.

Police said Good Samaritans spotted two Huskies in a parked car on Friday, when temperatures were in the upper 80s. Dedham Animal Control responded and took the dogs to an emergency vet. They are doing OK.

The interior of a car can reach 120 degrees within 30 minutes on an 85-degree day, according to the ASPCA, and it only takes 10 minutes to get to 100. Even on a 70-degree day, temperatures inside a vehicle can reach 90. Dogs that are young, elderly, overweight or have thick coats or short muzzles are most likely to overheat, but no pet should be left in a car on a hot day.

If you see a child or pet in a car on a hot day, try to find the owner. If you can't, you're advised to call 911.