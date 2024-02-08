How could the plan to shift the Mass. Pike transform Boston's Allston neighborhood?

A nearly two-billion-dollar project could transform Boston's Allston neighborhood by shifting the Massachusetts Turnpike, adding a transit station and connecting the area to the Charles River, and officials are hopeful that a federal grant is awarded to help propel more momentum.

It's called the Allston Multimodal Project — a massive undertaking that's being billed as a once in a generation opportunity to "dramatically improve livability and connectivity for residents."

The goal of the project revolves around replacing the aging Allston Viaduct, which carries I-90 over the neighborhood and around the Beacon Park train yard. Instead of the large, elevated interchange, the Pike would pass straight along train yard — allowing for new space for developments, better connectivity in the neighborhood, a safer highway and more access to the Charles River. Plus, transit access would improve with a new West Station.

With such a high price tag, though, state officials are seeking federal help. A decision is expected within the next few weeks on a Reconnecting Communities and Neighborhoods grant through the Biden Administration. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation asked for $500 million in their grant application.

Although concerns have been raised over travel delays during construction — which could take up to 10 years to finish once funding is secured and the project is fully approved — the project has a lot of support, including from Gov. Maura Healey and Mayor Michelle Wu.

