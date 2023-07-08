Dorchester man detained without bail for pointing gun while riding a scooter

A Dorchester man who pointed a gun at several people while driving a scooter in Mattapan last month was held without bail, according to the office of District Attorney Kevin Hayden.

The man, identified as 30-year-old Marlon Alexander, was charged with illegal firearm and ammunition possession, illegal possession of a loaded firearm, receiving stolen property and other charges.

Alexander was deemed dangerous by a judge and was ordered to be held until at least November 3.

Police say they responded to a call about a man pointing a gun at people whole riding a scooter on June 26 at around 3 p.m.

The victim gave police a description and he was found driving on Quincy Street toward Blue Hill Avenue, according to authorities.

According to police, Alexander continued driving and stopped at the last moment causing his scooter to hit a cruiser as police tried to block the lane.

He was arrested while trying to get back on his scooter, authorities say.

He is expected to appear in court on August 10.