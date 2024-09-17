Dorchester man wins $4 million on lotto ticket sold at Waltham convenience store

A Boston man is planning on traveling and doing some home improvement projects after he won $4 million on a lottery ticket sold at a convenience store in Waltham, Massachusetts.

The Mass. State Lottery says Tayoan De Lima Santos, of Dorchester, is the winner of the "$4,000,000 Lion's Share” instant ticket game. He purchased his ticket at Mike’s Fuel & Food Mart.

STAY IN THE KNOW Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are. Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The store, located at 1455 Trapelo Road, will receive a $40,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Santos chose the cash option on his prize, the state lottery said, and he received a one-time payment of $2,600,000.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

He didn't say where he wants to travel, but with that sum, even before taxes, he'll probably have quite a few places to choose from.