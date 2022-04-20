Police Investigate Double Stabbing in Boston's Theater District

Two women were stabbed after a group of 10 people got into a fight in Boston's theater district early Wednesday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Boston EMS took the two women to local hospitals shortly after 2 a.m. The women are in serious condition, officials said.

Stuart Street was blocked off near the W Boston hotel as police investigate. Authorities said the group was walking out of the hotel when the incident occurred.

Get updates on what's happening in the Boston area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No further information was immediately available.