Police Investigate Double Stabbing in Boston's Theater District

Authorities said a group of 10 people were walking out of the W hotel when the stabbing occurred

Two women were stabbed after a group of 10 people got into a fight in Boston's theater district early Wednesday morning, the Suffolk County District Attorney said.

Boston EMS took the two women to local hospitals shortly after 2 a.m. The women are in serious condition, officials said.

Stuart Street was blocked off near the W Boston hotel as police investigate. Authorities said the group was walking out of the hotel when the incident occurred.

No further information was immediately available.

