Dozens Displaced By Dorchester Fire That Spread to 2nd Home Due to Strong Winds

No injuries were reported.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

NBC Universal, Inc.

Nearly two dozen Boston residents were displaced Sunday when a fire broke out at a multi-family home in the city's Dorchester neighborhood and spread to the neighboring building.

The Boston Fire Department said due to strong wind, the roof of the building next door also caught on fire, forcing fire crews to quickly spread out to cover the second home on Harvard Avenue.

The fire department thanked Boston EMS for helping safely evacuate residents. According to fire officials, an ambulance was driving by when it saw the fire and EMTs stopped to assist.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross of Massachusetts was responding to help those displaced by providing comfort, financial assistance and long-term recovery services. Between 14 and 18 Harvard Ave., a total of 23 people were displaced, fire officials said.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fire. An investigation is ongoing.

