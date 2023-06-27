Dozens of cancellations, delays at Logan Airport

Dozens of flights in and out of Boston's Logan International Airport were canceled or delayed on Tuesday morning.

According to FlightAware, there were 63 delays at Logan Tuesday, along with 60 cancellations at Boston's international airport.

Many of the disrupted flights are those going to or coming from New York City, New Jersey, Seattle and Los Angeles.

"They didn't say anything, we found out through other passengers that the problem was the weather," Doris Esobar said, who was stranded in Boston Tuesday morning. "I also read something about a problem with people working on the platforms, so I have no idea what's going on."

Thousands of travelers across the country have faced delays and interruptions in their plans over the past few days, amid thunderstorms and technology issues.

Meanwhile, the upcoming Fourth of July holiday is set to be a record-breaking one for travel. Air travel is predicted by AAA to see an 11.2% increase over last year, and a 6.6% increase over 2019 — which is the prior record.

Over four million travelers are expected to fly out for their Independence Day getaway.