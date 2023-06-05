Drab and dreary weather continues, with chances for thunderstorms Tuesday

The work week has picked up where the weekend left off, with drab and dreary skies and rain. And to make matters worse, Tuesday will bring about isolated pockets of severe thunderstorms and downpours.

A stalled area of low pressure south of Halifax will continue to keep cloudy skies and cooler air overhead for the week. In spells, sun does break through Tuesday across central and eastern Mass. That will lead to warming conditions across the region, with temperatures into the upper 70s.

Thunderstorms and downpours

It’s at that point that we’ll likely see a few thunderstorms appear. The severity is of the lowest extent, but for those that do incur a thunderstorm, rainfall rates will near half an inch per hour. The worst of the flooding will be on heavy paved surfaces with concrete, and in poor drainage zones, like construction areas.

Weekend looks drier

We’ll start to see the low migrate eastward by Thursday, which will still keep chances for rain to round out the work week but will pave way for high pressure and drier skies throughout the weekend. Saturday and Sunday both features sun and temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s.