Dracut Police Search for Road Rage Shooter

Police are investigating a road rage incident that ended with shots fired at a couple and their child while they were in a car Saturday evening in Dracut, Massachusetts.

Dracut Police responded to Pleasant Street for a reported road rage incident around 7:15 p.m.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A 32-year-old woman from Lowell was driving with a 33-year-old man from Hudson, New Hampshire, and their child, on Bridge Street near Dracut Convenience Center when the incident began.

The woman told police that the shooter repeatedly drove in the wrong lane in an attempt to get beside her car. Eventually, the gunman passed the couple and slammed on his brakes. The woman said she was attempting to maneuver her vehicle around the man's when the he exited his car and shot at her vehicle.

No one was injured.

At the time of the incident, the man was wearing a white tank top and red shorts. The man's vehicle is described as a light blue Honda CRV. The driver fled the area following the incident and has not been located, police said.

Authorities are still investigating. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Dracut Police Department at 978-957-2123.