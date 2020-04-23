Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Driver and Passenger Killed in Wellesley Crash Identified as Teens

NBC Universal, Inc.

Three teenagers were in a pickup truck when it crashed into a wall Wednesday evening in Wellesley, Massachusetts, killing two of them.

The truck was speeding down Route 9 westbound when it left the road and hit a wall outside the Wellesley Fire Department around 7:30 p.m., police said Wednesday. One passenger, identified Thursday as 18-year-old Patrick Cash, was ejected.

Cash was pronounced dead at the scene.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

animal adoptions 34 mins ago

MSPCA Sees Increase in Adoptions Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

coronavirus 1 hour ago

Mass. Hits Two Daily Coronavirus Test Records as It Reports 178 More Coronavirus Deaths

The driver and another passenger, both confirmed by police Thursday to be 17-year-old boys, were trapped inside before firefighters freed them.

The driver was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The other passenger, who was in the back seat, remained hospitalized Thursday with significant but non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither 17-year-old is being identified by police.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsWellesley
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Request a School Visit Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Virtual Connection Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBCLX Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us