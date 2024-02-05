New Hampshire

Driver arrested after leading police on high-speed chase on I-93 in NH

Richard Gomez, 37, of Lawrence, is facing multiple charges in connection with the pursuit

By Marc Fortier

A Massachusetts man is facing multiple charges after he led police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 93 in New Hampshire early Monday morning.

New Hampshire State Police said one of their troopers attempted to stop a vehicle for speeding and a defective equipment violation around 1:41 a.m. Monday on I-93 north in Bow.

The driver refused to stop for the trooper and continued to flee, while increasing in speed to 110 mph. The driver exited the highway in Concord and was having "severe lane control issues" and driving on the wrong side of Loudon Road for a brief period of time, state police said.

The pursuit ended when the driver abandoned the vehicle at an apartment complex and fled on foot. The driver was apprehended by the state police trooper's K-9 after a short foot pursuit and taken into custody.

The driver was identified by police as 37-year-old Richard Gomez, of Lawrence. State police said he is facing charges including disobeying a police officer, resisting arrest, aggravated driving while intoxicated, operating after suspension, reckless conduct and reckless operation. He also had two active New Hampshire bench warrants for his arrest.

Gomez was held without bail, according to state police, and he is scheduled to be arraigned in Concord District Court at 11 a.m. on Monday.

