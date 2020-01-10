Driver Cited in Crash That Injured Danvers Crossing Guard

The driver who struck and injured a well-known crossing guard earlier this week in Danvers, Massachusetts, has been cited with negligent operation of a motor vehicle, police say.

Penny King, 58, of Beverly, was cited Friday in connection with the crash on Poplar Street two days earlier that seriously injured Susan Turner, a longtime crossing guard.

Officers responded to an area near the Holten Richmond Middle School just after 7 a.m. Wednesday where they found Turner, who was then taken to Beverly Hospital.

Turner's exact condition remains unclear.

"We have no specific information on her injuries. Our thoughts and prayers are with Susan and her family as she recovers," Danvers police said Friday in a statement.

King remained on the scene of the crash.

Authorities and residents said Turner is well-known in the area.

"Over the last nineteen years, Susan Turner has been a valuable crossing guard for the town of Danvers. She is a dedicated and reliable employee and a friend to many students and parents," police said in a statement.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation by local and state police.