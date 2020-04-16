Local
Driver Cited in Fatal Bicycle Crash in Ipswich

The citation indicates Ryane Linehan is believed to have been using her phone before the crash that left a 58-year-old bicyclist dead

A Massachusetts woman has been cited in a fatal crash involving three bicyclists last month in Ipswich, according to the Essex District Attorney's office.

Ryane Linehan, 43, of Ipswich, was allegedly using her phone while driving a Kia Soul on Topsfield Road on March 26 when she struck 58-year-old George Norris and his wife and son.

George Norris was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital by medical helicopter where he died of his injuries the next day, the district attorney's office said.

Norris' 60-year-old wife and 19-year-old son were also injured, police said. Linehan remained at the scene of the crash.

Following an investigation by local and state police, authorities cited Linehan with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, marked lanes violation and composing, sending, reading an electronic message.

Linehan is expected to appear at a clerk's hearing on May 18 where a magistrate will determine if a criminal complaint will be filed.

