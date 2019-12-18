Driver Cited in School Bus Crash That Hurt 4, Including 2 Students, in Taunton

A Massachusetts truck driver has been cited after state police say he caused a crash that injured two students, a bus driver and a woman Wednesday morning in Taunton.

State police said troopers responded to the crash involving a school bus and two commercial trucks on Route 140 northbound, near Exit 11, just before 8 a.m.

The bus, which was headed to Bristol County Agricultural High School, was carrying 35 teenage students, police said.

Police said the bus had been traveling in the left lane when the driver of an Isuzu box truck, a 34-year-old New Bedford man, suddenly changed lanes and crossed in front of the bus.

The bus then struck the back of another box truck, owned by CTWOS Construction of New Bedford, according to police.

Two students on the bus and the bus driver were taken to Morton Hospital in Taunton for the treatment of minor injuries. Neither truck driver was hurt, police said.

State police cited the driver of Isuzu for following too closely and making an unsafe lane change.