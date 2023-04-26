Driver Hits Child, Then Building in Lexington, Police Say

A driver and a pre-teen pedestrian were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after the driver hit the child, before striking a building in Lexington, Massachusetts, according to police in town.

The driver was reportedly traveling down Hibbert Street, crossed Massachusetts Avenue and then struck the pedestrian, who police said was a boy between 10 and 12 years old. The driver then hit a building, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remained under investigation on Wednesday morning. Additional information has not been released.