Lexington

Driver Hits Child, Then Building in Lexington, Police Say

Police could not provide an update on the young pedestrian's condition on Wednesday morning

By Matt Fortin and Thea DiGiammerino

NBC Universal, Inc.

A driver and a pre-teen pedestrian were taken to the hospital on Tuesday night after the driver hit the child, before striking a building in Lexington, Massachusetts, according to police in town.

The driver was reportedly traveling down Hibbert Street, crossed Massachusetts Avenue and then struck the pedestrian, who police said was a boy between 10 and 12 years old. The driver then hit a building, police said.

Both were taken to the hospital with injuries.

The crash remained under investigation on Wednesday morning. Additional information has not been released.

This article tagged under:

Lexington
