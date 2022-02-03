Local

Sherborn

Driver Hospitalized After Crash With Train in Sherborn

No word was available on the condition of the driver

By Jake Levin

NBC Universal, Inc.

Officials are working to determine the cause of a crash in Sherborn, where a pickup truck collided with a train late Wednesday.

Sherborn police arrived at the rail crossing along North Main Street around 10:40 p.m., where they discovered the truck to be about 200 feet down the tracks.

The driver of the truck, who has not been identified, was transported via ambulance to a trauma center in Boston, police said. The condition of the driver is unknown.

Firefighters spent more than three hours removing the truck from the tracks, officials said.

No cause has yet been given for the crash.

