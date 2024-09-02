Brockton

Driver trapped in car after striking pole in Brockton

There was no immediate update on the driver's condition

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

One person was injured overnight when their car struck a pole in Brockton, Massachusetts.

The Brockton Fire Department says it responded to the 600th block of Pleasant Street around 1:30 a.m. Sunday for a motor vehicle crash involving a car versus a pole.

STAY IN THE KNOW

icon

Watch NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.
icon

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The driver had to be extricated. There was no immediate update on their condition, or any word on what caused them to crash.

Photos shared on social media by the fire department show an Acura with significant driver side damage.

Get top local stories in Boston delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Boston's News Headlines newsletter.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Brockton
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters TV Schedule Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us