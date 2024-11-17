Dry Sunday afternoon as elevated fire risk continues

Another dry afternoon ahead with an Elevated Fire Risk as we continue to deal with moderate to severe drought conditions across the region. Fall of 2024 will certainly be remembered for its lack of precipitation and the unprecedented number of brush/wildfires.

However, we are now in uncharted waters (no pun intended) as we take the number 1 spot, thus far for driest Fall seasons in Boston with only 2.34” of H20 being recorded since September 1st. Take it into consideration that we normally see several inches of precipitation in September, October, and November and this period is traditionally our wettest period of the year. Not all is lost though, there is some rain in the forecast later this week and some signs we may be going into a wetter pattern beyond, we’ll have to wait and see if that pans out.

Plenty of sunshine this afternoon as high-pressure crests over New England delivering us lighter winds and mild temperatures. It’ll be a very dry day with dewpoints remaining in the teens and 20s, so you may need to reach for a couple extra glasses of water. Highs reach the low to mid 60s south, 50s north.

Chilly overnight tonight with clouds on the increase as a frontal boundary approaches from the west which may kick off a rain/snow showers across the higher elevation north, a sprinkle to the south late tonight into the early Monday morning hours, but most stay dry. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Monday will feature some morning clouds with increasing afternoon sunshine, a stray shower/sprinkle north early. We’ll deal with a gusty wind developing during the day as well which may help ‘fan’ any brush fires that crop up. Highs around 60 south, 50s north.

We remain dry with close to seasonable temperatures in the 50s both Tuesday and Wednesday. Low pressure moves into the region from the west Wednesday night and Thursday bringing some much-needed rain and perhaps some snow across the higher elevations north and west.

Still some details to work out in the timing and intensity of the precipitation, but confidence is growing that we’ll see a widespread precipitation event. In terms of rain, anywhere between .50” to 1.50” of rain is possible as it looks not, but still too early to hammer down who gets what. Unsettled and cool conditions stick around Friday and Saturday with scattered rain showers and higher elevation snow showers from time to time as low pressure pulls away from New England.

Have a great afternoon!