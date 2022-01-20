Local

Brookline

Dunkin' Customer Throws Hot Coffee at Man Following Mask Dispute

The incident occurred Thursday morning in Brookline

By Marc Fortier

Two customers at a Massachusetts Dunkin' location got into a dispute over mask wearing Thursday morning that ended with one of them throwing hot coffee at the other.

Brookline police said they received a call just before 8:30 a.m. for a customer disturbance at the Dunkin' on Harvard Street. Both the suspect and the victim were customers.

The suspect and the victim reportedly got into a verbal argument about the victim not wearing a mask inside the store. The victim pulled his shirt over his face in an attempt to deescalate the situation, but the suspect then became belligerent toward employees and other customers.

While exiting the store, the suspect threw his hot coffee in the direction of the victim, hitting him on the back of his lower legs, police said.

The suspect was found two blocks away near Station Street. When he saw police, he ran toward Route 9, where he was ultimately apprehended.

The suspect, whose name was not released by police, was arrested and was scheduled to be arraigned later Thursday in Brookline District Court on charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and disorderly conduct.

No further information about the incident was immediately available.

