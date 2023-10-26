Duxbury mom accused of killing her children held without bail

The Duxbury mom accused of murdering her three children was ordered held without bail and was ordered to remain at this mental health facility for an extended period of time by a judge on Thursday.

32 year-old Lindsay Clancy's arraignment was from the Tewksbury Hospital as Clancy remains paralyzed from an attempted suicide.

She pleaded not guilty to murder charges.

Clancy is accused of strangling her three young children to death. All of this happened at the family’s home January 24th.

Clancy then slit her wrists and neck before she jumped out a window according to prosecutors.

Her husband Patrick Clancy found the children with exercise bands around their necks, telling arriving police officers that “she killed the kids.”

This arraignment comes days after 300 pages of documents were unsealed, including search warrants. Prosecutors provided a glimpse into journals obtained from the Clancy home.

“She details her life, her children's life, her mental state, what medication she was taking. Her writing as clear, precise and articulate", says the prosecutor. “She did write the day before killing her children, that she had quote a touch of postpartum anxiety about returning work.” they added.

During the arraignment, it was revealed by the prosecutor that Clancy was on several anti-depressants and related medications, adding that the levels were on the low end of expected levels.

Her lawyer, Kevin Reddington, blames post-partum depression for the crimes and says she was overmedicated at time.

“She continued to see the doctor, she continued to complain about the effects the medication was having on her", he said.

NBC10 Boston also learned that two nights before the crime, the couple had been at another couple's home for dinner and those friends told investigators that "Lindsay seemed fairly normal, mostly quiet on her phone and keeping to herself."

A mental health professional interviewed Clancy and found she was suffering from depression.

Clancy’s next appearance in front of a judge will be December 15th at Plymouth District Court.