Early Morning Crash in Chelsea Leaves Operator Dead

One man was killed when his car rolled over on Route 1 in Chelsea early Sunday morning, Massachusetts State Police said.

Troopers responded to a single-car crash on Route 1 northbound around 2:20 a.m. Sunday, state police said, where they discovered a Nissan traveling northbound had struck the median and rolled over with two occupants inside, a 22-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman.

The man, from Everett, was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. His passenger, a woman from Malden, suffered what authorities called serious but non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Mass General Hospital.

The name of the man who died has not yet been released.