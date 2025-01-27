‘The trees were shuddering:' Reaction to the earthquake off coast of Maine

New Englanders are reacting after an earthquake struck off the coast of Maine and New Hampshire Monday morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey rated the shaking as a magnitude 3.8, downgraded from the initial magnitude of 4.1.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

"I was outside with the dog, and the trees were shuddering," explained NBC10 Boston's Pete Bouchard. "Long, steady rumbling like there was blasting nearby. Went on for several seconds. No apparent damage."

I was outside with the dog, and the trees were shuddering. Long, steady rumbling like there was blasting nearby. Went on for several seconds. No apparent damage. — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) January 27, 2025

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

The shaking was felt down through the Boston area, including at the NBCU Boston Media Center in Needham, Massachusetts.

"We definitely just felt something in Boston," NBC10 Boston's Eli Rosenberg wrote in to the newsroom immediately after the shaking.

Reaction quickly poured in online and on social media.

Christine Savini emailed NBC10 Boston with her experience, explaining that her home in Milton, Massachusetts, shook so violently she thought her furnace explained.

"I thought the cause may have been an earthquake because I was once in San Francisco when there were tremors, and the house vibrated violently," she said. The fire department came out to check her house and found no damage.

"Definitely felt in Brighton, Mass - items were shaking on my coffee table," Joanie Sullivan wrote on Facebook.

"Felt it in Lowell….a slight vibration while sitting on the couch….live on a Main Street, so thought it was possibly a truck vibration," wrote Shay Ferreira.

"Felt it in Scituate, MA….loud & my house shook like crazy!" added Patti Stanley Minnis.

Anthony Mirante reported feeling shaking as far out as North Adams, Massachusetts.

According to the USGS "Shakemap" as of late morning, the shaking has been reported as far north as Augusta, Maine, as far south as South Kingstown, Rhode Island, and as far west as Westfield, Massachusetts.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety reminds residents to be prepared for any type of hazards. During an earthquake, if you are inside you should drop, cover your head and hold on. If you are outside, you should move away from buildings, trees or anything that can topple over.

There have been no reports of damage in New Hampshire as of 10:45 a.m., officials said. Anyone with concerns about damage to their home or business can report it to the local fire department.

Did you feel the shaking? You can send videos to shareit@nbcboston.com.