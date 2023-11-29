Education Department opens investigation into Harvard over claims of antisemitism on campus

The U.S. Department of Education is opening a significant investigation into Harvard University.

The investigation comes after Harvard and MIT have come under fire for their handling of student-led protests on campus since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on Oct. 7.

The Department of Education announced Tuesday that it is investigating Harvard University for discrimination involving shared ancestry.

The investigation stems from a complaint against the ivy league school after it allegedly failed to respond appropriately to reports of harassment against Jewish and Israeli students last month, according to a letter seen by the Boston Globe.

Now, the president at Harvard, Dr. Claudine Gay, along with MIT president, Dr. Sally Kornbluth, and the University of Pennsylvania president, are being called to testify before a congressional committee.

In a public notice posted Tuesday on the Committee on Education and the Workforce website, Chairwoman Virginia Foxx from North Carolina, said in part: "College administrators have largely stood by, allowing horrific rhetoric to fester and grow… by holding this hearing, we are shining the spotlight on these campus leaders and demanding they take the appropriate action to stand strong against antisemitism."

The committee hearing is set for next Tuesday morning. Both presidents from Harvard and MIT have confirmed their attendance.