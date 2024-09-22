North Attleboro

Eight bulls on the lam in North Attleboro

North Attleboro fire says eight bulls are loose from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall.

By Irvin Rodriguez

generic bull
Shutterstock

Authorities are alerting citizens of North Attleboro, Massachusetts that bulls are on the loose from a nearby rodeo.

Authorities say to not approach the bulls and practice extreme caution.

If you see a bulls, call 9-1-1 immediately.

North AttleboroMassachusetts
