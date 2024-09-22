Eight bulls on the lam in North Attleboro

Authorities are alerting citizens of North Attleboro, Massachusetts that bulls are on the loose from a nearby rodeo.

North Attleboro fire says eight bulls are loose from the rodeo at the Emerald Square Mall.

Authorities say to not approach the bulls and practice extreme caution.

If you see a bulls, call 9-1-1 immediately.