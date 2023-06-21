Elderly Mass. man killed after van hits bridge on I-95 in NH

An elderly Massachusetts man who was driving a van died Tuesday night after crashing into the side of a bridge along Interstate 95 in Seabrook, New Hampshire, according to state police.

Troopers responded just after 8 p.m. to the crash on I-95 north, where it was reported that a white van had hit the side of a bridge and was smoking, according to a news release. When state police got there, they found the driver unresponsive and trapped inside the 2012 Chevrolet Express van.

The man was extracted from the van, and determined dead by emergency medical responders, police said. He was identified as Eraldo Bezerra, 77, of Hudson, Massachusetts.

Authorities believe the van went off the road, traveled for around 200 feet in the grass and then struck the bridge abutment of the Route 107 overpass. They aren't sure what happened to cause the van going off the road.

Tuesday night's investigation caused two travel lanes of I-95 north to be closed for around two and a half hours.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information should reach out to state police.