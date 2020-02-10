Local
Sutton

Electric Car Goes Up in Flames in Sutton, Mass.

The people in the car were able to get out, the fire department said on Facebook

By Asher Klein

Tesla caught on fire
Sutton Fire Department

An electric car was left a charred wreck after it caught fire Sunday night in Massachusetts, firefighters said.

Its compromised electric batteries made the fire hard to extinguish, according to firefighters in Sutton. They said a water tanker was brought in to help put out the flames.

The people in the car were able to get out, the fire department said on Facebook.

It appeared that the car hit a tree before the flames erupted, Sutton police said on Facebook.

Photos of the car's wreckage appeared to indicate it was a Tesla, but police and firefighters didn't specify the car's make.

