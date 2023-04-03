Emergency Crew Response Overnight in Boston's Seaport District

There was a notable response by emergency crews overnight in Boston's Seaport District, but details about what they are investigating remain unclear.

Boston police and fire were seen in the Drydock Avenue area overnight, with boats in the water that seemed to be searching for something.

Search and rescue crews seen at #Boston’s Seaport District. Unclear what or who they’re searching for, but have been out here since before 11 last night. More on @NBC10Boston and @NECN this AM pic.twitter.com/UfyzLV5CjW — Oscar Margáin (@OscarJournalist) April 3, 2023

NBC10 Boston is working to learn more about the situation.

This developing story will be updated when more information is released by authorities.