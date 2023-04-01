Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Boston

Police Investigating ‘Trauma' Incident in Boston

Boston police didn't immediately say if anyone was hurt.

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Boston police are investigating an incident Saturday night that they're calling a "trauma."

Officers were on scene at a building on Judge Street Path, in Mission Hill. Yellow police tape could be seen partitioning off a parking lot, with several homes on each side.

Officials didn’t immediately say if anyone was hurt.

No other information has been released as police investigate.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

BostonBoston Police DepartmentMission Hill
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us