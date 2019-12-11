Local
Lawrence gas leak

Emergency Crews Respond to Lawrence Gas Leak

The leak is in the area of Haverhill and Ames streets

By Kaitlin McKinley Becker

Officials are responding to a gas leak in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

The natural gas leak is in the area of Haverhill and Ames streets, authorities say.

Columbia Gas crews are working with the Lawrence Fire Department and local officials to identify the leak and fix it as soon as possible, Fire Chief Brian Moriarty said in a tweet.

There has been no loss of gas, no fire and no explosions, according to Moriarty.

No other information was immediately available.

The leak is under investigation.

In September, a major gas leak caused hundreds of evacuations in Lawrence when city contractors checking water valves "inadvertently closed a gas valve," just over one year after the area was rocked by gas explosions and fires.

