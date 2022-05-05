Emergency Crews Responding to Incident at Construction Site in Boston

Emergency crews responded to an incident at a construction site in Boston on Thursday morning.

The incident was reported shortly before 11 a.m. in the area of 100 East Canton St.

Boston police said they were called to the scene to investigate the premises around 10:46 a.m. The Occupational Health and Safety Administration and Boston EMS were also called to the scene.

Aerial video showed a large construction site with multiple cranes. At least one Boston police cruiser could be seen parked outside.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The incident comes a day after three workers were injured in a construction collapse at a former power plant in South Boston.