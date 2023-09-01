Emergency meeting to be held amid major budget concerns for Brockton school district

An emergency school committee meeting will be held on Friday afternoon in Brockton, Massachusetts, after it was revealed that the city's school district is facing a major budget deficit ahead of the new academic year.

Brockton Mayor Robert Sullivan announced on Thursday evening, after a four-hour long executive session, that there is a $14 million deficit in the fiscal year 2023 budget.

The mayor, who is also the school committee chair, said that school is still on for next week, but questions remain about the future of the superintendent and how the district will deal with the deficit.

Absent from Thursday's meeting was Superintendent Michael Thomas, who is out on medical leave.

Parents and community members are frustrated, and wondering how the financial problems will impact students and staff — especially considering that the district announced in May it would lay off more than 100 positions as it faced an $18 million deficit.

"We say we're a city of champions, and I think that if we are going to keep that model and truly keep it, that we have to invest in our young people," Angelica Fontes said, who is an alumnus of Brockton High School.

Mayor Sullivan mentioned that the committee would be appointing new leadership, although it's not clear what that means for the superintendent yet.

“I’m extremely dismayed," Mayor Sullivan said. "Collectively we are all dismayed by the situation. And we are committed to ensuring that we will rectify the situation, appoint new leadership and move forward with our strategy and our concise strategy to deliver the best schools for our teachers, our staff, our students and of course are guardians.”

The emergency school committee meeting, which will be open to the public, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday at Brockton High School.