New $77M behavioral health facility could be coming to Brockton

By Cassie McGrath

Steward Health Care System has plans to expand Good Samaritan Medical Center in Brockton to build a new 100,000 square-foot, four-story behavioral health facility.

The expansion is estimated to cost just under $77 million. The Texas-based health system filed the required proposal, a so-called “Determination of Need” with the state Department of Public Health earlier this month. 

