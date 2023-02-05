Emerson College Student Found Dead in Boston Dorm, Officials Say

An Emerson College student was found dead Friday morning inside a residence hall in downtown Boston, officials said.

Boston police were called to 80 Boylston Street around 10 a.m. regarding a medical emergency on campus, according to the school and its police department.

Emerson's interim president sent a message to the school community on Sunday identifying the student as 19-year-old Brooks Walker, of East Orange, New Jesrey.

The Media Arts Production major and member of the Class of 2025, tragically died in his residence hall room, William Gilligan shared in his message.

Gilligan did not say how Walker died but noted there is "no indication of suspicious or intentional circumstances surrounding his death." He added that officials would not be sharing further details out of respect for the family's privacy.

Walker served as a resident assistant in the Little Building, a 13-story 1,035 bed residence hall that reopened in Fall 2019 and is home to all first-year students, according to the school's website. Walker also worked in the college's athletics department and at Starbucks in Boston and his hometown. He's being remembered for his warmth, energy, and creativity.

"All those who knew Brooks understood his creative passion and drive," Gilligan wrote.

"Our hearts go out to Brooks’ family, friends, classmates and faculty as they grieve this devastating loss. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers in the coming days, weeks and months ahead," he added. "Losses like this remind us how precious, and sometimes fleeting, life can be."

A vigil for the Emerson community will be held on-campus in the near future to honor Walker's memory. Gilligan said event details will be shared as soon as they are available.

The college set up a gathering area for students on the second-floor of the Little Building, Room 225, and counseling staff and chaplains will be present through the weekend. Gilligan noted there are several resources on campus available to students, staff and faculty who may need assistance, including the Office of Spiritual Life, and Emerson Counseling and Psychological Services.

"During this difficult time, please continue to be generous and kind to one another as we collectively grieve the loss of Brooks," Gilligan concluded his message.