Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Massachusetts

Employee Shot at Drive-Thru Window of Lynn Wendy's

A male worker suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being shot at the Wendy's on Boston Street in Lynn, Massachusetts, according to police

By Mike Pescaro

A photo shows a sign over a Wendy's restaurant in Des Moines, Iowa, on Feb. 25, 2021.
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File

An employee was shot Tuesday evening while working at a Wendy's in Lynn, Massachusetts, police said.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the location on Boston Street, the Lynn Police Department said. The male victim was at the drive-thru window when he was shot.

The victim's injuries are described as non-life-threatening, police said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

This article tagged under:

MassachusettsshootingLynnWendy's
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us