Empty, Adrift Boat Reported in Stellwagen Bank Off the Coast of Massachusetts

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to Stellwagen Bank off the coast of Massachusetts after an unmanned and adrift boat was reported there Saturday evening.

The boat in question is approximately 20-25 feet in length, the Coast Guard said. The agency sent its own boats and helicopters to investigate shortly before 7 p.m.

Stellwagen Bank is located at the mouth of Massachusetts Bay, between Cape Ann and Cape Cod.

The Coast Guard did not say it had received any reports of missing people, but urged anyone with information to contact officials at 617-223-3201.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.