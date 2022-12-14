Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Tufts University

All-Clear Called After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuations at Tufts University Campus

Ballou Hall, Miller Hall and the Campus Center are being evacuated

By Marc Fortier

1510957391-david-finfrock-2017.jpg?crop=faces,top&fit=crop&q=35&auto=enhance&w=300&h=300&fm=jpg

Multiple buildings on campus were evacuated after a bomb threat at Tufts University's Medford/Somerville campus on Wednesday.

Tufts University Police and the school's Office of Emergency Management both tweeted around 3:40 p.m. that Ballou Hall, Miller Hall and the Campus Center are being evacuated "immediately."

An NBC10 Boston crew at the scene said an all-clear was announced around 4:25 p.m. and people were being allowed back into the building.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tufts University officials confirmed the threat and a tweet was sent out by the university's official Twitter account shortly after 4 p.m.

Those in need of shelter were directed to the Aidekman Arts Center at 40 Talbot Avenue or the Joyce Cummings Center at 177 College Avenue.

More details were not immediately available.

More Massachusetts stories

SALEM 2 hours ago

Salem Police Seize Drugs Disguised to Look Like Skittles, Starburst

First Alert Weather 2 hours ago

Winter Storm Warnings Issued As Late Week Storm Moves In

This article tagged under:

Tufts University
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us