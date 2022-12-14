All-Clear Called After Bomb Threat Prompts Evacuations at Tufts University Campus

Multiple buildings on campus were evacuated after a bomb threat at Tufts University's Medford/Somerville campus on Wednesday.

Tufts University Police and the school's Office of Emergency Management both tweeted around 3:40 p.m. that Ballou Hall, Miller Hall and the Campus Center are being evacuated "immediately."

An NBC10 Boston crew at the scene said an all-clear was announced around 4:25 p.m. and people were being allowed back into the building.

TuftsAlert BOMB THREAT Medford/Somerville campus. Evacuate Ballou Hall, Miller Hall, Campus Center immediately. Take belongings with you. Follow instructions from authorities. Avoid the area. — Tufts Univ. Police (@TuftsPolice) December 14, 2022

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Tufts University officials confirmed the threat and a tweet was sent out by the university's official Twitter account shortly after 4 p.m.

TuftsAlert: There is a BOMB THREAT on the Medford/Somerville campus.



Evacuate immediately:

Ballou Hall

Miller Hall

Campus Center



Take belongings. Follow instructions from authorities. https://t.co/vIZVdKVJoZ pic.twitter.com/Sn8eEEsWKz — Tufts University (@TuftsUniversity) December 14, 2022

Those in need of shelter were directed to the Aidekman Arts Center at 40 Talbot Avenue or the Joyce Cummings Center at 177 College Avenue.

More details were not immediately available.