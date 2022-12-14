Salem Police Seize Drugs Disguised to Look Like Skittles, Starburst

Police in Salem, Massachusetts, recently seized a significant amount of marijuana products disguised to look like Skittles and other popular children's candy brands.

Detectives served an arrest and search warrant on Dec. 1 at an apartment on Lafayette Street as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales. As a result, police said Michael Bradley, 40, a resident of the apartment building, was arrested and significant amounts of marijuana, THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized. The exact value was not released.

A large amount of the edible THC products were contained in packaging resembling candy with bright colors and cartoon like characters. Some even had logos similar to Skittles, Starburst and other popular candy normally found in variety stores.

Bradley is charged with eight separate counts of drug possession and distribution. He is not an authorized dealer of marijuana products, police said.

Salem police said parents, schools and students should be aware that products containing marijuana or THC are routinely being packaged in ways that could pass as ordinary candy or other foods.