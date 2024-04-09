Police looking for owner of kitten found wearing a dress in Everett

Police in Everett, Massachusetts, are looking for the owner of a kitten found wearing a dress in a local driveway earlier this week.
In a social media post Monday night, Everett Animal Control said the older kitten was found curled up in a driveway near the Parlin School, wearing a white dress with strawberries on it.
Anyone with information on the kitten's owner is asked to call Everett police at 617-387-1212 or email Animal Control Officer Stacia Gorgone at stacia.gorgone@cityofeverett.org.
Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.