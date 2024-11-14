Everett

Police investigating prostitution conduct searches in Everett, Malden

Everett Police Chief Paul Strong said the investigation involved allegations of an illegal massage parlor

By Asher Klein and Eli Rosenberg

Police on scene at a massage parlor in Everett, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024.
NBC10 Boston

Officers investigated two businesses in Everett, Massachusetts, and a residence in nearby Malden on Wednesday as part of a prostitution investigation, police said.

No one was arrested, but four people were interviewed, Everett police said in a statement.

Everett Police Chief Paul Strong shared more details to NBC10 Boston, saying the investigation involved allegations of an illegal massage parlor.

The investigation remained open as of Wednesday.

