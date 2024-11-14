Police investigating prostitution conduct searches in Everett, Malden

Officers investigated two businesses in Everett, Massachusetts, and a residence in nearby Malden on Wednesday as part of a prostitution investigation, police said.

No one was arrested, but four people were interviewed, Everett police said in a statement.

WATCH ANYTIME FOR FREE Stream NBC10 Boston news for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Everett Police Chief Paul Strong shared more details to NBC10 Boston, saying the investigation involved allegations of an illegal massage parlor.

The investigation remained open as of Wednesday.