Eversource to Detail Storm Preps Ahead of Friday's Big Storm

Eversource will be detailing the preparations they are making in an effort to minimize power outages ahead of this week's big winter storm at a media availability on Wednesday.

Eversource President of Electric Operations Craig Hallstrom is scheduled to speak at 12 p.m., giving an overview of the ongoing preparations and taking questions.

Friday's winter storm is expected to bring damaging wind and heavy rain, which could cause power outages.

Eversource said it is working to ensure that it has enough crews to deal with the high-impact storm.