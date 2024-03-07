courts

Ex-water department employee accused of tampering with Stoughton drinking water

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 29, 2022, Bullock went into a department pumping station and turned off the pump that puts chlorine - a common disinfectant - into the drinking water

By Thea DiGiammerino

An undated image of a courtroom gavel.
NBC Connecticut

A former employee of the water department in Stoughton, Massachusetts, is accused of tampering with the town's drinking water supply and lying to federal investigators about it.

Robert J. Bullock Sr., 58, of Brockton was indicted by a federal grand jury, the U.S. Attorney's Office of Massachusetts said Thursday.

Prosecutors allege that on Nov. 29, 2022, Bullock went into a department pumping station and turned off the pump that puts chlorine - a common disinfectant - into the drinking water. This allowed insufficiently disinfected water into the system. Bullock is further accused of lying to federal investigators about whether he tampered with the system.

Bullock was indicted on two counts of making false statements and one count of tampering with a water system. The tampering charge carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison - the false statement charges a sentence of up to five.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

He was released on conditions following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston Thursday afternoon.

More details were not immediately available.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

This article tagged under:

courts
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2023 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Health Traffic NBC Sports Boston Sports Celtics New England Patriots Bruins Red Sox Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston Our News Standards TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us