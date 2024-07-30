Expansion of Boar's Head listeria recall causes more grocery store deli closures

Stop & Shop had to once again close and clean delis at some of its Massachusetts stores after Boar's Head announced an expansion of a recall for products tied to a listeria outbreak.

The outbreak was first announced earlier this month and eventually tied to Boar's Head products. Several grocery chains in Massachusetts shut down deli counters to throw out affected products and clean and sanitize the areas.

This is the second time Stop & Shop was forced to shut down its delis. A company spokesperson said they were informed by Boar's Head that additional products may have been contaminated.

All of the company's Boston-area deli counters were back open as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.



"As always, ensuring the safety of the products we sell is our highest priority," a company spokesperson said in a statement.

Stop & Shop operates 125 stores in Massachusetts, 88 in Connecticut and 27 in Rhode Island.

The outbreak has sickened at least 34 people across 13 states, including two people in Massachusetts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Two people died — in Illinois and New Jersey. It can take weeks for symptoms to develop symptoms so there may be more cases, officials said.

People most commonly reported eating deli-sliced turkey, liverwurst and ham, officials said.

Listeria can contaminate food and sicken people who eat it. Symptoms include fever, muscle aches, nausea and diarrhea. It can be treated with antibiotics, but it is especially dangerous to pregnant women, newborns, the elderly and those with compromised immune systems.

An estimated 1,600 people get listeria food poisoning each year and about 260 die, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.