Explosion Damages Tyngsborough Home, Police Investigating

State and local police are investigating an explosion that happened outside a home in Tyngsborough, Massachusetts, early Sunday morning.

Tyngsborough police responded around 6:45 a.m. Sunday to 63 Coburn Road for a report of a device being detonated outside of a residence.

Residents of the home were evacuated, while the Tyngsborough Fire Department and the Massachusetts State Police bomb squad responded to the scene.

The homeowner told police he was inside his house when he heard a loud explosion outside. When he opened his door to see what was going, he saw a large cloud of smoke near the street, police said.

He did not see anyone who may have been responsible for the incident, according to police.

Officers found that the front door and front railing of the man's home sustained damage from shrapnel resulting from the explosion. There were pieces of an unknown material found on the front steps, police said.

Officials believe the device that was detonated was a type of firework. The evidence was sent to the state police lab for further analysis.

Police said they do not have reason to believe there is any danger to the general public as a result of this incident.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is currently under investigation by the Tyngsborough Police Department and Massachusetts State Police Bomb Squad.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Peter Kulisich at 978-649-7504 (choose #9).