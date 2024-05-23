Fall River

Fall River murder suspect arrested in Conn.

Lee George-Maldonado, 28, of Puerto Rico, is accused in the death of 44-year-old Juan Castro, who was shot dead outside his home on Bank Street in Fall River on December 23, 2023

By Thea DiGiammerino

A man wanted for murder after a deadly shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested in Connecticut on Thursday, authorities said.

Lee George-Maldonado, 28, of Puerto Rico, is accused in the death of 44-year-old Juan Castro, who was shot dead outside his home on Bank Street in Fall River on December 23, 2023, U.S. Marshals said Wednesday.

George-Maldonado faces charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, attempt to commit a crime, kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm. He is also wanted on domestic violence charges out of Puerto Rico.

George-Maldonado was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on Taylor Court in Willimantic, Conn., where authorities say he had been hiding out. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held pending extradition to Massachusetts.

Another man was previously charged in the case. Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio, a resident of Willimantic, was arrested in January as part of a larger investigation by Willimantic Police into racketeering and gang activity, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said at the time. Robles-Nicasio also faces murder and firearms charges tied to Castro's death.

