Fall River murder suspect arrested in Conn.

A man wanted for murder after a deadly shooting in Fall River, Massachusetts, was arrested in Connecticut on Thursday, authorities said.

Lee George-Maldonado, 28, of Puerto Rico, is accused in the death of 44-year-old Juan Castro, who was shot dead outside his home on Bank Street in Fall River on December 23, 2023, U.S. Marshals said Wednesday.

George-Maldonado faces charges of murder, carrying a firearm without a license, attempt to commit a crime, kidnapping with a firearm, and two counts of attempted assault and battery with a firearm. He is also wanted on domestic violence charges out of Puerto Rico.

George-Maldonado was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a home on Taylor Court in Willimantic, Conn., where authorities say he had been hiding out. He was charged as a fugitive from justice and is being held pending extradition to Massachusetts.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Another man was previously charged in the case. Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio, a resident of Willimantic, was arrested in January as part of a larger investigation by Willimantic Police into racketeering and gang activity, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office said at the time. Robles-Nicasio also faces murder and firearms charges tied to Castro's death.

Get updates on what's happening in Boston to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.