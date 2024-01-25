Man charged with murder in deadly Fall River shooting

A Connecticut man has been arrested on murder charges after another man was shot to death last month in Fall River, Massachusetts.

The shooting on Dec. 23 outside a home on Bank Street killed 44-year-old Juan Manuel Batista Castro of Fall River. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said Thursday that 22-year-old Angel Fabian Robles-Nicasio of Willimantic, Connecticut, had been arrested on a warrant charging him with murder, carrying an illegal firearm and conspiracy to traffic cocaine.

He was one of 12 people arrested Tuesday following a long-term Willimantic Police Department investigation into racketeering and gang activity, prosecutors said.

He was ordered held on $75,000 bail in that case, but because he has now been charged with murder, the Bristol County District Attorney's Office says he cannot be released from custody even if he posts bail.

Prosecutors say Robles-Nicasio is expected to be arraigned in Connecticut as a fugitive from justice. He will ultimately be arraigned on murder and firearm charges in Fall River District Court, which prosecutors say will happen sooner if he waives rendition.

It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.